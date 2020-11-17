Christmas Bazaar in Acanceh, Yucatan

Acanceh, Yucatan (November 16, 2020) .- With a little more than ten exhibitors is how the first Christmas bazaar 2020 was held in the town of Acanceh, Yucatan.
It opened at ten in the morning and will close at ten at night, there you can find clothes, cosmetics, gifts, and much more.
Jhonny May, organizer of the bazaar, said he was satisfied with the event and stressed the importance of these spaces for local entrepreneurs, which will be useful to activate their economy in these difficult times.
It should be noted that the bazaar is located in Salón de Fiestas “Jhonny” located on Calle 19 (between 16 and 18), of Acanceh and has all the preventive health measures for the safety of the visitors.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
