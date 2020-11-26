Cenote divers in Tulum must be regulated by Civil Protection

Tulum, Q.R. — The Directorate of Civil Protection along with divers are hoping to have the service regularized in order to prevent pseudo professionals from providing services that occasionally end in tragedy.
Ruben Alvarado Dirección de Protección Civil Tulum says they are hoping to regularize area divers who offer cenote dives. The idea is to identify the divers who provide service in Tulum. He says that in Tulum there have been regrettable events due to pseudo divers, who by providing a service, do not guarantee the safety of visitors.
He explained that the meetings held with businessmen and providers of these diving services is for the purpose of everyone to gather ideas that, in the end, will continue to catapult Tulum as the world capital of diving since in recent years it has gained prestige.
Earlier this month, a proposal was made to certify and charge divers up to 6,000 pesos to be identified and registered as a certified cenote diver. The post was made after a meeting was held with BUCEMA where it was proposed that divers could only provide their services after a Civil Protection endorsement.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
Comments
more recommended stories
-
86 percent progress reported in the Mérida – Chetumal highway repaving works
Mérida, Yucatán (November 25, 2020).- The.
-
Lucas de Galvez and San Benito markets will close until 9 PM
MÉRIDA.- In response to the requests.
-
CDC warns Americans against traveling to Mexico due to COVID-19
People who become infected with the.
-
Are hurricanes spurring more Central American migration?
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) —.
-
If approved by Cofepris, Pfizer vaccine will arrive in December: Marcelo Ebrard
On Tuesday, November 24th, Marcelo Ebrard,.
-
Illegal logging, a problem afflicting the beekeeping industry in Yucatan
“It is urgent to update the.
-
Diego Maradona dies in Argentina
Argentine soccer player Diego Armando Maradona.
-
Tren Maya starts hiring construction workers in Yucatan
Maxcanú, Yucatán (November 24, 2020).- In.
-
Progreso will have the largest shipyard in Latin America
The project, result of an agreement.
-
Five feet long crocodile found under a car in Las Américas
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (November 25, 2020).- On.
Leave a Comment