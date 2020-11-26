Celebrate Thanksgiving with a Mexican twist!

A major part of celebrating Thanksgiving is of course, the food. There are so many amazing Thanksgiving dishes out there both traditional and non-traditional.
Chef Andrew Bustos of Precision Catering takes a look at a unique Thanksgiving dish that sticks to the holiday theme that also embodies the rich New Mexican culture. Chef Bustos demonstrates how he creates healthy red chile enchiladas.Local McDonald’s, St. Felix Pantry partner to serve those in need this Thanksgiving
Using yellow corn tortillas, he lays them out on a pan and adds cooked turkey breast on top of them. Chef Bustos then adds butternut squash to the dish as a healthy source of vitamin C but says they can also be used in addition to sweet potatoes.
Instead of normal cheddar cheese, he opts for freshly shredded jalapeno pepper jack cheese in addition to queso fresco. Chef Bustos says he prepares his chile differently depending on the occasion and this time goes with Chimayo red chile puree.
The dish is topped off with additional cheese before he adds it to the oven. He finishes the entrée with a side of chorizo stuffing by browning chorizo with red chile and using sautéed onions and celery.
