Cancun sends humanitarian aid to Tabasco through Viva Aerobus

n support of the victims of the floods in Tabasco, Viva Aerobus made available to authorities, civil associations, and non-governmental organizations, transporting humanitarian aid from Cancun, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey.

The support will be free of charge and will be through Aerocharter, the airline’s commercial partner for cargo transportation.

The initiative began last Friday, November 20, with the transfer of about a ton of clothing, food, medicine, and toys collected by the civil organization Topos Azteca Tlatelolco.

The group requested this support that arrived at the Villahermosa International Airport from Mexico City around 10:00 p.m., and who will distribute the aid in the affected area.

For organizations interested in using this solidarity freight transport of Viva Aerobus, they should send an email with their formal request to comunicacion.corporativa@vivaaerobus.com.mx, with the information of the agency or association, and the details of the shipment as route, date, weight of the load and elements to be transported.

The general director of the airline, Juan Carlos Zuazua, commented “Viva Aerobus is a company committed to Mexico and today our country needs us once again. We want to help the Tabasco community with efficient, safe, and free transportation so that humanitarian aid reaches this destination as soon as possible. We thank Francisco Sarabia Airport and Aerocharter for all the facilities granted to carry out this task ”.

For his part, Luis Ramos, CEO of Aerocharter, mentioned “We are very excited to be able to help those who need us most today. We started with a ton of essential items and will continue to work as a team to support the people of Tabasco. Without a doubt, it is time to be in solidarity ”

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







Comments

comments