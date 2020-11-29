Cancun: Interjet cancels its weekend flights

The airline claims it is due to the planes’ maintenance; employees say it lacks fuel.

MEXICO CITY (Reforma) – Interjet canceled the flights scheduled for this day and will resume operations until Monday or Tuesday of next week because their planes are under maintenance. They also have not paid for the fuel for their operations, according to testimonies from the airline’s clients and employees.

According to information from the airport groups, the company has programmed around 16 flights from and to Mexico City, Cancun, Merida, Guadalajara, Cozumel, Monterrey, Hermosillo, and Los Cabos, but has informed that practically all of them will be canceled.

In the morning, Interjet only made two of these flights and informed the affected passengers that it would not operate Saturday through Monday 30th of this month.

Interjet flights were canceled due to a “lack of fuel.”

A company employee said they were informed that flights would be canceled due to lack of fuel because the airline does not have money to pay for service to Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares (ASA).

They were also told that all flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, November 29, would probably be canceled.

ASA told Grupo REFORMA that Interjet did not pay for the turbosine supply service through the prepaid scheme under which it currently operates and consists of settling the payment before carrying out the operations.

However, the company clarified that the airline could pay for the fuel supply moments before the flight takes place.

Interjet was consulted on the matter; however, it has not issued any comments so far.

