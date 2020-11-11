Bulls escape in Samahil, Yucatan and roads had to be closed

Samahil, Yucatan (November 10, 2020).- After several hours in the mountains that adjoin the Samahil – Kuchel section, hired riders finally caught the last animal that was missing since last night, after several bulls escaped from a ranch near Samahil.

Local authorities were warned at noon by neighbors who were traveling in various vehicles that a bunch of bulls were loose on the side of said state road and were at risk of being gored. Even the municipal officials in charge of the operation mentioned that there were 8 specimens loose, however, local cowboys maintained that only 6 fled from the “San Martín Caballero” ranch, whose owner is Mrs. Hilda Chacón May.

The municipal authorities also asked the population of Kuchel to stay in their homes and try to avoid circulating on that stretch of road, which was closed by elements of the Municipal Police and Civil Protection.

Finally, at 9 o’clock at night, a spokesman for the Samahil City Council announced that the last animal had been “caught”, finishing these tasks with a white balance.

It is worth mentioning that 2 years ago a tragedy mourned this town, precisely the first week of October when a brave bull escaped from the ring, after goring two horses it headed towards the Tamchén road where it rammed a motorcycle taxi and motorcyclist, finally the bull was caught in a nearby ranch.

While 6 years ago, two bulls that fled from the Santa Cruz ranch located on the outskirts of the Samahil community, were killed by locals, and their meat was distributed among the villagers, who prepared a delicious chocolomo.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments