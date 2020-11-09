BUEN FIN kicks off today with 9,000 participating businesses in Merida

Mérida, Yucatán, November 9, 2020.- Implementing all the protocols and sanitary measures established by the health authorities, El Buen Fin 2020, which will take place from Monday, November 9 to Friday, November 20, started in this city with the participation of more than 9 thousand companies, which hope to reach more than 6 billion pesos in profit, which will help to preserve jobs and keep many businesses alive.

After making the first online purchase at the Chapur department store, the president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur), Michel Salum Francis, indicated that in this tenth edition health care is a priority in all participating businesses.

For this reason, he stressed, the participating businesses invested to comply with health standards and protocols that prevent possible outbreaks of Covid-19 infections during El Buen Fin.

And as a strategy to increase sales and facilitate home purchases, e-commerce is always the best option to maintain a healthy distance.

He pointed out that in this complicated 2020 El Buen Fin is presented as the opportunity to rescue part of the sales lost as a result of the pandemic, encouraging internal consumption with the participation of a greater number of commercial lines that have joined El Buen Fin for the first time, and with the increase of others who know the scope of this program.

The business leader stressed that El Buen Fin will be a motivator for the economic recovery of companies and for the preservation of jobs while helping to keep the businesses in operation after more than six months of crisis.

“The participating entrepreneurs prepared with their inventories, despite the adverse circumstances due to the pandemic, to provide low prices, discounts, specials and promotions on products and services during the great commercial event in Mexico,” said the businessman.

He highlighted the optimism of local businessmen to achieve the goals of economic spillover, in healthy competition, and adhering to the rules of the program.

On this occasion, he explained, El Buen Fin has two important challenges: boosting the economy of local businesses and at the same time taking care of consumers’ health.

Salum Francis asked the Yucatecans to schedule their shopping trip following the instructions of the health authorities, since they will have 12 days to go to the stores, in order to avoid crowds in businesses and shopping centers.

In that sense, he specified that buyers will be able to make use of online purchases through the web pages of the participating businesses, as well as the various platforms that offer a large number of products at affordable prices by El Buen Fin, which are unique throughout the year.

He advised consumers to plan their purchases, stick to their budget, compare prices, and buy durable goods, in establishments registered to the El Buen Fin program to obtain the benefits of participating in the SAT draw in case of paying with a credit card or debit, as well as to enforce the guarantee and the advertised offers.

Michel Salum recognized the commitment of the state government and the Mérida City Council, as well as the companies, which, to the extent of their financial situation, advanced part of the Christmas bonus (aguinaldo) to their employees.

For his part, the CANACO vice president of commerce, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, made the first purchase in a physical store, in El Niplito del Sureste.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments