Biden takes Georgia to solidify the victory.

US President-elect Joe Biden has won Georgia’s state, the first Democratic candidate since 1992.

UNITED STATES (Times Media Mexico) – Biden’s win in Georgia solidifies his victory, giving him a total of 306 votes in the electoral college, the system used in the United States to choose its President.

At this time, Donald Trump is projected as the winner in North Carolina, reaching 232 votes. Trump, who has not yet conceded, alluded for the first time to a possible new administration in January.

Looking in bad spirits and defeated, the current President did not acknowledge his defeat during a briefing of his coronavirus task force at the White House but made some comments, his first on the election since US media projected his loss.

As the country faces growing outbreaks of Covid-19, Trump said he would not impose a lockdown to fight the virus, adding: “Whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be. I guess time will tell.” Donal Trump did not mention President-Elect Biden by name and did not take reporters’ questions.

The pressure is growing on Donald Trump to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory and prepare the transition from one administration to another.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments