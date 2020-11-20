Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won’t say who it is yet

President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday he’s made his Treasury Secretary pick, and that he will announce the nominee in the coming weeks.
“It’s someone who will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party, from the progressive to the moderate coalitions,” Biden told reporters in Delaware.
Biden’s team indicated to the business community early Thursday that Biden had narrowed down his list to three people, according to people with knowledge of the matter, per CNBC.
Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard, former vice chairman of the US Federal Reserve Roger Ferguson, and former chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen are reportedly front-runners for Treasury Secretary position.
Source: Yahoo News
