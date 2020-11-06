Biden Edges Closer to Victory

The US election count extended into its third day as the final states tally their ballots, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden creeping closer to victory.
Several states are yet to finish counting their ballots, including some of the most competitive battlegrounds. Biden has more paths to the 270-vote threshold for victory in the Electoral College than the incumbent, President Donald Trump.
- Biden has 253 electoral votes locked in, while incumbent President Donald Trump has 214.
- The states Biden’s won: Vermont (3), Virginia (13), Delaware (3), Rhode Island (4), New Jersey (14), Massachusetts (11), Nebraska CD2 (1), Maryland (10), Illinois (20), Connecticut (7), New Mexico (5), New York (29), District of Columbia (3), Colorado (9), California (55), Oregon (7), Washington state (12), Hawaii (4), New Hampshire (4), Minnesota (10), Maine (3), Wisconsin (10), Michigan (16).
- The states Trump’s won: South Carolina (9), Kentucky (8), West Virginia (5), Oklahoma (7), Tennessee (11), Mississippi (6), Alabama (9), Arkansas (6), Indiana (11), Wyoming (3), South Dakota (3), North Dakota (3), Louisiana (8), Nebraska (4), Kansas (6), Missouri (10), Idaho (4), Utah (6), Maine CD2 (1), Florida (29), Ohio (18), Montana (3), Iowa (6), Texas (38).
- States still up-for-grabs: Nevada (6), Arizona (11), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania (20), Alaska (3).
- Lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in Michigan and Georgia have been dismissed, while another has been filed in Nevada, where Biden holds a slim lead.
- Mail-in votes, counted last in most states, are heavily favoring Biden, with the Democrats saying they’re confident of victory even in states where they’re currently behind.
- Trump has spoken publicly for the first time since election day, making a range of unsubstantiated claims about fraud, claiming he will win “easily”, even if it means going to the Supreme Court.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Quintana Roo governor personally tours Cancun markets
Cancun, Q.R. — Governor Carlos Joaquín.
-
Virgin cancels flights and holiday packages during England lockdown
Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays are.
-
Latino Trump supporters protest in Miami
Among the crowd were a handful.
-
TV networks cut away from Trump’s baseless fraud claims.
In an event never seen before.
-
Parents ask for help to locate missing son in Mérida
The parents of Ángel Isaías Puerto.
-
“Sin Delantal” announces it will stop operations in Mexico
The company Sin Delantal, dedicated to.
-
“El Buen Fin” will last 12 days
More than 60,000 retailers throughout Mexico.
-
The US is sending migrant children from other countries to Mexico alone
The US reportedly expelled more than.
-
Two executed at electronic music party in Tulum
TULUM, QUINTANA ROO.- Two executed and.
-
Four Mexican drug cartels are the top buyers and traffickers of Colombian cocaine
Mexico’s Sinaloa, Jalisco Nueva Generacion, Zetas.
Leave a Comment