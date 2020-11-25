Best Buy may be the “first of several” to close in Mexico

The chief economist of Banco Base, Gabriela Siller, estimated that after the Good End, more companies would close, lay off personnel or reduce their purchases from suppliers in Mexico.

MEXICO CITY (El Universal) – The Best Buy chain of technology stores may be the first of several companies to decide to stop operations in Mexico, said Banco Base’s chief economist, Gabriela Siller.



“The current optimism of the markets does not diminish the risk of the real economy, particularly because of the possibility of a W in Mexico’s employment. After the Good End, there will be companies that will close, lay off personnel, or reduce their purchases from suppliers,” she predicted.



“Best Buy may be the first of several that took the Good End as a decision point,” said the analyst.



In a commentary broadcast to the media, Siller stressed that domestic politics and the fact that Mexico is the country with the worst handling of the pandemic do not help economic recovery.



Best Buy and the Mexican government

It has spread to the highest levels of business and investment in Mexico, information that is still unconfirmed but no less interesting. It turns out that Best Buy Mexico had interesting profits according to its business model and plan. The main reason why this technology company is leaving Mexico is because of the great distrust and uncertainty generated by the government of López Obrador. This would not be the first or the last company to shut down in the country for the same reasons.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments