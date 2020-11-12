Another case of animal abuse in Yucatan: man denounces that his dogs were poisoned

Don Liborio Canul, a 75-year-old man, denounced that the owner of a ranch near his home killed his dogs with poisoned food.

TIZIMÍN, Yucatán.- Regardless of the fact that in Yucatán there is already a law against animal abuse, there are still cases of attacks or poisoning against cats and dogs, such as the fact reported by Don Liborio Canul, whose pets were poisoned.

Don Liborio, a 75-year-old man who lives in a house made of guano and wood in the E’Huencal rural community, said that the dogs were his only companions and those who took care of him.

“They killed my life partners, I can’t sleep because I’m thinking about them, it’s not fair,” he said.

The man indicated that his canines were on the property when the owner of a nearby ranch passed by and threw poisoned food at the dogs.

He stated that his pets immediately fell to the ground, he went over to see what had happened to them, but they were already dead.

“What they did to them hurts me, why killing them… they weren’t bad,” Don Liborio stated.

After the events, Mr. Liborio filed a complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office, which was recorded in the investigation number 1316/2020, with which he hopes that the person responsible for the death of his pets will be punished.

Poisoned in Dzidzantún

It should be remembered that at the end of October, residents of Dzidzantún reported that six dogs had mysteriously turned up dead from poisoning in the streets of this municipality.

Penalties for animal abuse

In Yucatán, since 2013 the reforms to the State Penal Code came into force, these reforms establish penalties such as the following: whoever commits acts of abuse that endangers the life of an animal may be punished with 3 months to 1 year in jail and with fines of up to 100 times the minimum wage.

Those who commit cruelty that ends in the death of the animal will spend from 6 months to 2 years in prison and will pay fines of 200 to 400 times the minimum wage.

