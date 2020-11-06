AMLO says the law should apply to its full extent in the case of his brother Pío

During his morning conference on Thursday, November 5th, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the corresponding law should apply to its full extent in the case of his brother Pío López Obrador.

According to local media, the president’s brother asked the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power ((TEPJF) to stop the electoral investigation against him by the videos in which he appears receiving large amounts of cash inside a restaurant.

“That law must be applied to its full extent, as to any other citizen, it doesn’t matter if he is my brother. Let the public ministries and the judges decide. There is no influence, there is no nepotism, cronyism, none of those scourges of politics. I no longer belong to myself, I am leading a movement to transform Mexico and I am not going to fail and let the people of Mexico down, ” AMLO said on Thursday, November 5th.

