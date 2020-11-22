AMLO participates in G-20 virtual summit

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador participated on Saturday, November 21st, virtually in the G20 summit, in which he presented the position of the Government of Mexico in the face of the global economic crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who posted a photo of the meeting on Twitter, the goal is to overcome the health emergency, as well as recover growth and employment.
Amlo presented himself to leaders of the 20 strongest economies in the world, including the United States, Russia, China, Germany and Canada.
