AMLO now attacks the Guadalajara International Book Fair

MEXICO CITY (EL UNIVERSAL) – “The latest Guadalajara Book Fairs, dedicated against us, but not only that, bring Vargas Llosa, Aguilar Camín, Krauze and all of them,” said Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In his daily conference, AMLO questioned the video in which Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco, said that Morena and the operators of the 4T give money to attack him and the government of Jalisco.

As always, AMLO denied those actions: “We don’t do that” and pointed out that there is nothing personal against Jalisco’s governor. He indicated that Alfaro has a position, that he belongs to a “block of conservatives” and gets along very well with the leader of the University of Guadalajara.

“He is a historical leader: Padilla. The latest Guadalajara Book Fairs, dedicated against us, but not only that, bring Vargas Llosa, Aguilar Camín, Krauze, and all of them. But I find out that in Spain they give the Prince of Asturias Award (sic) to the FIL Guadalajara and the one who receives it is none other than Padilla and he is the one who gives the speech and a line caught my attention: ‘We must defend the book from populism.’ But it is the decadence, not only of Mexico, of the universities, of the intelligentsia, of those who give these awards. Since when does this gentleman (Raul Padilla) command the University of Guadalajara,” he said.

Recognition

This year, the Guadalajara International Book Fair was recognized with the “Princess of Asturias” Award for Communication and Humanities, and the award ceremony was held on October 16th in Spain.

Raúl Padilla López, president of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, did not attend but sent a video in which he dedicated the award to the victims of Covid-19. “The books and in general the printed word, feed on freedom and at the same time expand it.”

“Political modernity appeared with the press’s freedom, with the right to write and publish without restrictions. Let us defend this fundamental value, all the more so against the populist governments that today threaten our liberal management and put democracy at risk,” Raúl Padilla López said.

The jury indicated that the Guadalajara International Book Fair is “a focal point for disseminating the Spanish language.

The Guadalajara International Book Fair – FIL

The Guadalajara International Book Fair or Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara (FIL) is the most important annual event of its kind in the Spanish-speaking world. It is the second-largest book fair in the world after Frankfurt’s.

The FIL aims to create business opportunities for the book-industry, writers, and those who attend the fair looking for books. The public avidly shows up to the fair, since books’ offer is enormous, but also, many authors can be met in person.

The Guadalajara International Book Fair was created in 1987 by the University of Guadalajara and held at the Expo Guadalajara convention center. The fair is held every year, starting on the last Saturday in November and continuing for nine days, in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

