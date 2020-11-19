American Eagle opens its first store in Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- American Eagle, the American brand with more than 40 years of experience in the fashion market, and its sister brand Aerie, open their first store in the Yucatecan capital. These new stores will offer all those fashionistas a high-quality option with the latest trends.

The store is located in the La Isla Mérida shopping center, at Calle 88 # 608, in the western part of the city. The brand arrived in Mexico in 2013 and already has more than 44 branches in different cities of the country, as well as corners in department stores.

During the inauguration, there was the presence of the Aerie ambassador, Zazil Abraham, as well as the renowned YouTubers and writers César Doroteo and Ricardo Peralta, known in networks as Pepe and Teo. The guests had the opportunity to learn about the American Eagle proposal through a shopping experience, where Zazil, Pepe, and Teo toured the store together with the guests to show them their favorite garments for the new season.

About Aerie ®

Aerie® is a brand of bras, undies (thongs, bikinis, pantyhose, and boxers), bathing suits, and more for every type of girl. With sizes from 30AA to 36DDD, the Aerie® brand is committed to making bras for girls of all sizes and making them feel good about themselves, inside and out. No supermodels. Do not touch up. The real you is sexy® #AerieREAL. For more information visit www.facebook.com/aeriemx







