Air Canada offers new flights to Cancun

Air Canada Vacations has once again expanded its flight offerings including new non-stop flights from Calgary to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.
The move comes as no surprise as the Canadian government announced reduced quarantines in lieu of COVID-19 testing starting on November 2nd at the Calgary International Airport.
Last month 17 additional non-stop flights were added from Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver to the Caribbean and Mexico.
New Calgary Flights To Cancun & Puerto Vallarta
Beginning on December 18th, passengers from Calgary will be able to fly non-stop to Cancun twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays.
Additionally, Air Canada Vacations has added non-stop flights operating twice weekly from Calgary to Puerto Vallarta departing Fridays and Sundays.
Source: Travel Off Path
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Four Yucatan state police officers arrested for homicide
Mérida, Yucatán (November 11, 2020).- Agents.
-
Texas becomes first US state with one million Covid cases
On Wednesday, November 11th, Texas became.
-
‘We’re not a colony’: Mexican president stands firm on not recognizing Biden win
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President.
-
Fitch Ratings maintains Mexico’s credit rating with a stable outlook
The Secretary of Finance, Arturo Herrera,.
-
“Harmony” Center for the Elderly is inaugurated in Mérida
Accompanied by his wife, Diana Castillo.
-
Pig farm in Homún, Yucatan remains closed
Authorities maintain suspension for the PAPO.
-
Daily cases in the US hit another record high on Wednesday with 140,543
(CNN).- New coronavirus daily cases in.
-
7 thousand doses of the Chinese CansinoBio Covid vaccine arrive in Mexico
The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo.
-
Kanasin mototaxi driver will spend 8 years in prison for rape and robbery
Merida Yucatan (November 11, 2020).- After.
-
AMLO made a bet… and lost. Op-Ed.
When the President of Mexico is.
Leave a Comment