Air Canada offers new flights to Cancun

Air Canada Vacations has once again expanded its flight offerings including new non-stop flights from Calgary to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.

The move comes as no surprise as the Canadian government announced reduced quarantines in lieu of COVID-19 testing starting on November 2nd at the Calgary International Airport.

Last month 17 additional non-stop flights were added from Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver to the Caribbean and Mexico.

New Calgary Flights To Cancun & Puerto Vallarta

Beginning on December 18th, passengers from Calgary will be able to fly non-stop to Cancun twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Additionally, Air Canada Vacations has added non-stop flights operating twice weekly from Calgary to Puerto Vallarta departing Fridays and Sundays.

Source: Travel Off Path







Comments

comments