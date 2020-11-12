  • Feature,
    • Air Canada offers new flights to Cancun

    November 12, 2020

    Air Canada Vacations has once again expanded its flight offerings including new non-stop flights from Calgary to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.

    The move comes as no surprise as the Canadian government announced reduced quarantines in lieu of COVID-19 testing starting on November 2nd at the Calgary International Airport. 

    Last month 17 additional non-stop flights were added from Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver to the Caribbean and Mexico. 

    air canada vacation plane be de-iced

    New Calgary Flights To Cancun & Puerto Vallarta

    Beginning on December 18th, passengers from Calgary will be able to fly non-stop to Cancun twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays. 

    Additionally, Air Canada Vacations has added non-stop flights operating twice weekly from Calgary to Puerto Vallarta departing Fridays and Sundays.

    Source: Travel Off Path  



    Alejandro

