Aeromar announces new direct flights Cancun-Havana

Cancun, Q.R. — The director of Viajes Libero says Aeromar will connect Cancun with Cuba with four new direct flights per week. The official announcement came from Rosanna Sangalli, director of Viajes Libero, who said that the connection of the tourist poles is already underway.

She noted that Aeromar will fly Thursday to Sunday to and from Cancun-Cuba, adding that the flights are being made possible thanks to the union of Viajes Libero and Aeromar.

“It is an important day for us after working so hard to achieve this operation and new connection, joining two tourist poles of world importance. The union of Viajes Libero and Aeromar proposes with these flights the possibility of multi-destination trips, focusing on punctuality, service and passenger care,” she detailed.

Viajes Libero will market the new flights, which will consist of four frequencies a week to various destinations within Cuba, departing from the Cancun International Airport. The destinations will include Havana, Varadero, Santa Clara and Cayo Largo.

Juan Ignacio Rossello, commercial director of Aeromar said “We are very happy to continue connecting regions and adding international destinations, taking care of the quality and service standards with which Aeromar has made itself known and which shows the confidence that Viajes Libero has with us.”

Beginning December 3, Aeromar will connect Santa Clara on Saturdays, as well as a new Cuba destination from Cancun, Cayo Largo, to which they will fly every Sunday. Ignacio Rossello also said the airline will reactive its routes from Mexico City to Villahermosa, Tabasco and Villahermosa to Cancun, with a weekly frequency.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







