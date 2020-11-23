Lately, due to the pandemic, we have noticed that there is a constant appearance of red bumps in the area where the mask covers. This is called acne caused by the mask, but the question is… ¿Is there a way to avoid acne while we use the mask? ¿What is causing the famous mask?

Acne can be a really big deal for many of us, it affects our self-esteem, but it does not mean that we can stop wearing the mask, especially because there is a virus that we must avoid. So, in this article, we will talk about the causes of acne and how to get rid of it. But, remember you can consult a dermatologist for more tips and treatments to avoid acne.

¿What is the main cause of acne by wearing the mask?

We already know that multiple things can cause acne. But, the principal reasons for acne caused by the mask can include:

Not washing the mask enough

Washing the mask with harsh chemicals

The type of mask

The sweat caused by the mask

How frequently you wear it

Bacterias on the mask

Masks can impose friction, occlusion, and heat on the skin, when this combines with the moist from talking, sweating, or breathing, it gets worse. However, acne is not the only condition reported by the mask; rosacea, allergic contact dermatitis, folliculitis, and seborrheic dermatitis are also the main problems of wearing a mask.

But, as we mentioned before, by now, masks are a vital role in reducing the spread of coronavirus. Therefore it is impossible to stop wearing them, but it is possible to help our skin and avoid this.

Get rid of acne caused by the mask

First of all, we must remember the importance of washing our masks, not only for the bacterias that can cause acne but also for the virus. Masks help us to avoid spreading the virus and also to avoid infections of people that are sick and don’t use a mask. Therefore, we must keep wearing the mask while we are outside or we meet with people. Said this, there are ways to get rid of the mask, those include:

Avoid makeup while wearing the mask

Makeup is more likely to clog pores and lead to breakouts, especially if you are wearing a mask. So it is recommended to avoid makeup unless it is necessary, if this is the case you better use non-comedogenic products.

Clean your face daily

Skincare prevents acne or skin problems. Use mild and fragrance-free products for your daily skin clean. Don´t forget to wash your face at least in the morning and before going to bed.

Choose the right mask

You can look for masks that offer; at least two layers of fabric, soft, natural, and breathable fabric. You can also use a snug one, but only if it is comfortable, that way you will help to protect yourself and the people around you from the virus.

Take a break every 4 hours

Whenever you feel safe, you can take a break from wearing the mask for 15 minutes, but don´t forget to wash your hands.

You can reduce acne by creating new habits as we mentioned earlier. You can also add creams, products, or treatments that help your skin to avoid red bumps on your face. However, don´t forget to wash your mask and hands constantly.

