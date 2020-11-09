A new low-pressure zone is formed in the Caribbean Sea

It has a 20% probability of cyclonic development in 5 days.
CANCÚN, QUINTANA ROO.- Through the National Water Commission (Conagua) the formation of a new low pressure zone in the Caribbean Sea was announced.
This new area has a 20% probability of cyclonic development in the next 5 days.
The new low pressure area is located approximately 1,050 km from the east oast of Quintana Roo, therefore, so far, it does not represent any danger to the Yucatan Peninsula.
For its part, the National Hurricane Center of the National Oceanic Administration Office reports that the system is moving slowly westward in the Caribbean Sea.
The agency notes that the probability of a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours is nil.
Meanwhile, tropical storm Eta maintains its path towards Florida.
The president stressed that in the course of tomorrow Eta could become a category 1 hurricane again .
Although it does not represent a risk for Yucatan and Quintana Roo, the authorities keep this hydrometeorological phenomenon under surveillance.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Pfizer and German company BioNTech Coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective
German company BioNTech and its US.
-
Trump Supporters On The Streets – A Photo Essay
In the aftermath of the US.
-
More than 12,700 cases have been registered in Mérida
The Yucatecan capital is the municipality.
-
2021: Vila Dosal eyes complicated outlook for Yucatán
Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán,.
-
What will happen with Mexico now that Biden is president?
Migration, the border, the fence, the.
-
Yucatán has recovered 65 percent of its air routes: Sefotur
Michelle Fridman announced the return of.
-
Corruption, nepotism, sexual abuse and propaganda in AMLO’s 4t
18 of AMLO’s “superdelegates” face charges.
-
Eta brings heavy rains and floodings to San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas
MORE THAN 150 AGENTS of the.
-
Biden’s victory will force Mexico to rebuild complicated US relation
After years of close ties with.
-
Tropical Storm Eta lashing South Florida with flooding rainfall and strong winds
Tropical Storm Eta is tracking near.
Leave a Comment