7 thousand doses of the Chinese CansinoBio Covid vaccine arrive in Mexico

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, reported on Wednesday, November 11th, that 7 thousand units of the CansinoBio vaccine Chinese project arrived in Mexico.

Through his Twitter account, the Mexican Foreign Minister pointed out that the vaccines, which are trial to be applied in phase 3, are ready to be used immediately on 15 thousand volunteers.

He explained that 140 million US dollars will be invested in this phase 3, which is the last test for this vaccine, before determining its total effectiveness.

Arriban 7000 unidades del proyecto de vacuna CansinoBio para ser aplicadas de inmediato en la fase 3 en México con 15 mil voluntarios. Especial reconocimiento por el profesionalismo y exactitud con los que actúan. La esperanza se va traduciendo en realidad contra Covid-19!!!! pic.twitter.com/qV4ozs2vze — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) November 12, 2020

“Arrival of 7 thousand units of #CansinoBiologics vaccine to be applied immediately. $ 140 million USD will be invested in phase 3 to test the vaccine. 15 thousand volunteers participate. Already underway !!! We recognize accuracy and seriousness. Lufthansa brings us good news !! “, Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

