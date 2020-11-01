6,151 new cases of Covid-19 in Mexico

Health authorities recorded 464 new deaths due to the virus.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The Health Ministry reported this Saturday accumulated figures of 91,753 deaths and 924,962 infections by Covid-19, adding 464 new deaths and 6,151 new cases this day.

“The epidemic is still active. The intensity of the epidemic has changed since approximately 14 days ago,” said the Mexican Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, when presenting the national balance of Covid-19 last Thursday.

López Gatell pointed out that the epidemic’s trajectory is currently focused on the states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Querétaro.

In the daily press conference on Covid-19 at the National Palace, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, detailed that 80% of the deaths registered during the week are from Chihuahua.

Global cases of COVID-19 have reached 45.4 million in a spiral of increasing contagion, with a new record of confirmed cases in one day, more than 535,000 worldwide.

The number of people who died after contracting COVID-19 is 1.185 million, 7.246 more than the day before, according to statistics updated daily by the World Health Organization (WHO).

America records 20.3 million positive cases, while Europe is rapidly approaching 11 million cases, and South Asia is beginning to show some stabilization (9.2 million cases).

According to the WHO’s official statistics, the United States has about 8.9 million cases, and daily infections diagnosed continue to increase and, in the last 24 hours, were almost 90,000.

It is followed by total cases in India (8.2 million), Brazil (5.5 million), and Russia (1.6 million).

