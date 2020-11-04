4 Top Health Benefits of CBD

As more and more states recognise the health benefits of cannabinoid compounds found in the marijuana plant, so too is more research being done about the effect of daily use of the primary compounds Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The use of CBD, in particular, has been in the spotlight in recent times as this compound is not psychoactive, unlike THC, which makes CBD a far more appealing option for those people looking to capitalise on the health benefits of the marijuana plant without feeling the sensation of “getting high”.

Should you live in one of the 33 states that allow for the use of low THC, high CBD products, these are some of the benefits you could enjoy.

Pain Relief

Research has shown that products high in CBD have significant pain relieving properties due to the role of the compound in the human endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is responsible for a host of regulatory functions in the body which includes appetite, sleep, pain, and the immune system response. Studies have shown that CBD can bind to the same neuroreceptors found in the brain that form part of the ECS, which results in a reduction in chronic pain.

CBD is so effective in the reduction of pain and inflammation that it is now being used to treat degenerative diseases such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Reduced Anxiety and Depression

According to a study by the NIMH, an estimated 17.3 million adults in the US suffer from at least one major depressive episode each year, with the World Health Organisation calling depression the “single largest contributor to disability worldwide”. While traditional treatments for anxiety and depression come in the form of pharmaceutical drugs, new research has shown that CBD oil can have a major impact on both.

CBD’s anxiety-relieving properties can be linked to the compound’s ability to act on the brain receptors for serotonin (the happy hormone) which regulates both social behavior and mood. Through this action, users have reported feeling less stress, fewer symptoms of stress such as increased heart rate, and fewer symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Better Skin

CBD has long been lauded for its anti-inflammatory properties; however, recent studies have shown that this effect not only assists in pain management, but it is also responsible for the production of oils in the sebaceous glands that keep the human skin hydrated. Acne is the result of these glands overproducing their oils so, by acting on these glands and reducing their output, CBD can lead to a reduction in acne in chronic sufferers.

Better Heart Health

Studies have found that CBD may have a positive effect on the heart and circulatory system, with many users reporting that taking CBD resulted in a lowering of blood pressure. Scientists theorise that this reduction in blood pressure is most likely due to the anti-anxiety and stress relief properties of the compound.

CBD is fast becoming the golden child of the marijuana compound family thanks to its ability to ease the symptoms of a huge range of common health issues. Whether users choose to take their dose of CBD in capsule form, through the use of a vape pen such as those available at Direct Vapor , or in an edible with a measured dose of the compound, they are sure to feel some of the positive effects.

Studies on the effects of CBD are ongoing, and there is much research to be done regarding the efficacy and safe use of marijuana extracts. We have listed just some of the confirmed benefits of one of the compounds found in marijuana, but more therapeutic uses for this plant are sure to be found as more information is collected.







Comments

comments