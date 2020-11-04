4.5 billion peso investment on real estate and tourism in Mérida

The Governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, announced today real estate and tourism investments in the Vía Montejo complex of more than 4.5 billion pesos, among which is the construction of the new building of the United States Consulate in Mérida.

Around 3 billion pesos will be invested in the new Consulate complex and construction is expected to begin on December 4 and be ready by 2023.

In addition, a new corporate tower will be built in Vía Montejo with an investment of 820 million and a hotel of the Hyatt chain in which 745 million pesos will be invested.

Together, these works will generate more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The state president highlighted State Security and the competitive advantages that Yucatán offers, with which investments will continue to be attracted.

He assured that Yucatán continues to consolidate itself as the capital of services in the southeast of the country.

