2021: Vila Dosal eyes complicated outlook for Yucatán

Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán, warned of a worrying and complicated outlook for next year, mainly on the budget issue, as there will be a reduction of 1.8 billion pesos for the state of Yucatan.
In addition, the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, and the possible arrival of hurricanes or other meteorological phenomena such as those that impacted this year, according to the president.
“I am very concerned because in the budget that the federal government sent to the Chamber of Deputies we have a reduction of 1.8 billion pesos,” said the governor on Friday, November 6th, during the Day of the Doctor celebration event, where the Vila Dosal granted the medal of honor “Hermanos Laviada Arrigunaga” to outstanding physicians.
Vila Dosal reported that in 2018, the last year of Governor Rolando Zapata Bello, the state had a budget of around 9.5 billion pesos; however, for the year 2021, it has been reduced to 3.5 million pesos, one third.
“It is not an excuse, now we will have to do more with less; however, next year, it is going to be a very complicated year,” said the governor.
Finally, the governor stressed that the municipalities will also receive fewer resources, and stated that “we must be more united than ever, because, although many people think that the coronavirus is gone, it is still here, and the situation is far from over.”
