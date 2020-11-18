18th edition of the 2020 Riviera Maya Jazz Festival Goes Virtual

Continuing the tradition of sharing the passion and magic of jazz on one of the best stages in the Mexican Caribbean, Riviera Maya Jazz Festival will host this year’s edition virtually from November 27 to 29. In the wake of the pandemic, the Riviera Maya Jazz Festival has completely reinvented its 18th edition by offering music aficionados from all over the world the opportunity to enjoy the festival experience from their homes.

The digital version will consist of two concerts per night over three days. Over the years, the free festival has been a clear example of music crossing borders and easing hardships.

Under a completely renovated format and prioritizing the health of superfans who year after year gather to watch great talent, the 2020 Riviera Maya Jazz Festival will mark a ‘before and after’ for music festivals.

Darío Flota Ocampo, Director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board, said in a virtual press conference that “considering the journey of the festival, we decided to host a digital version that would protect the health of attendees.” The festival will be held and broadcasted November 27 to 29 via Facebook and YouTube. “We will showcase a tour through the past 17 years with the best local and national jazz bands.”

This year’s talent includes Aguamala, Xamán, Elite Band, Diego Maroto Quartet, bolero and flamenco artist Memo Ruíz, Pepe Hernández & Paco Rosas Quintet; Flota Ocampo also hinted at surprise guests.

Starting November 23, the Quintana Roo Tourism Board, in partnership with the Secretary of Culture, the city council and the Municipal Institute of Culture and Arts, will also host a series of lectures, live concerts and special broadcasts in different parks and venues throughout Playa del Carmen, adhering to the strictest health & safety protocols and guidelines, to share the healing powers of music with locals and travelers alike.

The festival is only possible with the collaboration of all involved to make yet another year of one of the world’s most important jazz festivals, positioning Riviera Maya as one of the top tourist destinations for the United States and Canada.

Strict prevention and hygiene measures continue to be practiced in Cancun and all the tourist destinations of the Mexican Caribbean. Quintana Roo also boasts the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels seal and the Mexican Caribbean Clean & Safe Check Certification, developed by the Ministry of State Tourism. The destinations also continue following the State Epidemiological Traffic Light, currently in the yellow phase.

We encourage you to follow your country’s recommendations to have a safe vacation when planning your next trip to the Mexican Caribbean. For more information about traveling to the Mexican Caribbean, please visit: Traveling Safely to the Mexican Caribbean and https://www.mexicancaribbean.travel

For more information on the Riviera Maya Jazz Festival, please visit: http://www.rivieramayajazzfestival.com

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







