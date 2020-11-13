Four Yucatan state police officers arrested for homicide

Mérida, Yucatán (November 11, 2020).- Agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) detained four state police officers for the crime of qualified homicide.
RCB, GRS, JRBC, and SIRM were made available to the Third Control Court of the First Judicial District of the Accusatory and Oral Justice System.
The four are being prosecuted for their probable co-authorship in the death of SOLM, who was arrested on November 3rd, in Chicxulub Puerto, municipality of Progreso, Yucatán, where they were serving as state police officers and members of SSP.
The Ministry of Public Security (SSP), reiterates its commitment to society not to allow any transgression of the law or human rights in the actions of its officers and, consequently, to fully collaborate with the competent authorities in the investigation of any illegal procedure.
