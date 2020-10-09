Yucatan’s archaeological sites to reopen Saturday, October 10

Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, general director of the Board of Cultural and Tourist Units (Cultur), informs that the inns of Chichén Itzá, Uxmal, and Ek Balam will reopen to the public, on Saturday, October 10, in accordance with the decision of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) Yucatán.
“This will be done, as was also agreed with the INAH, following the health guidelines issued by the Health authorities, with the preventive measures already reported for the orderly and safe return of visitors and workers,” he added.
The reopening, for now, will be carried out with 30 percent of the capacity of each archaeological site.
Diaz Montalvo recalled that the aforementioned sites will have their customary hours, from eight in the morning to five in the afternoon and the closing time for entry to each place is one hour earlier.
The other tourist inns managed by Cultur will open as their operating and safety conditions for visitors are reestablished since they were greatly impacted by the strong winds and intense rains from both Gamma and Delta.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man arrested after assaulting a senior citizen in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, October 8, 2020.- For.
-
Hurricane ‘Delta’ leaves 400 people without power in Tulum
Members of the Mexican Army, the.
-
Lopez Obrador will tour the Yucatan Peninsula to monitor Maya Train Project
On Saturday, October 10th, president Andrés.
-
Missing teenager activates Amber Alert in Merida
MÉRIDA, Yuc., October 9, 2020.- The.
-
Citizens block Ciudad Caucel’s main avenue to protest against CFE
MÉRIDA.- Annoyed by the lack of.
-
Water crisis heats up in Chihuahua, Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico – Carrying sticks and.
-
Severe flooding in Yucatan
Due to hurricane Delta, severe flooding,.
-
Investors expect Mexico rating to slide into junk – Credit Suisse survey
MEXICO CITY, Oct 8 (Reuters) –.
-
Electric power is expected to be restored tomorrow in Quintana Roo and Yucatán: AMLO
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported on the.
-
Woman dies of electric shock when placing hand on pole in Las Americas
Mérida, Yucatan.- A woman in her 60s died.
Leave a Comment