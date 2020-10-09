  • Art and Culture,
    • Yucatan’s archaeological sites to reopen Saturday, October 10

    By on October 9, 2020
    After closing for five months due to the coronavirus restrictions, the Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan opened its doors to visitors on Thursday, but at a reduced capacity of 30%. Photo: Associated Press

    Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, general director of the Board of Cultural and Tourist Units (Cultur), informs that the inns of Chichén Itzá, Uxmal, and Ek Balam will reopen to the public, on Saturday, October 10, in accordance with the decision of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) Yucatán.

    “This will be done, as was also agreed with the INAH, following the health guidelines issued by the Health authorities, with the preventive measures already reported for the orderly and safe return of visitors and workers,” he added.

    The reopening, for now, will be carried out with 30 percent of the capacity of each archaeological site.

    Diaz Montalvo recalled that the aforementioned sites will have their customary hours, from eight in the morning to five in the afternoon and the closing time for entry to each place is one hour earlier.

    The other tourist inns managed by Cultur will open as their operating and safety conditions for visitors are reestablished since they were greatly impacted by the strong winds and intense rains from both Gamma and Delta.

