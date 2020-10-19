Yucatan sets sail for a new maritime route: Veracruz-Progreso

The company Baja Ferries will put the new Veracruz-Progreso sea route into operation with an investment of 38 million US dollars.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Greater connectivity with the center of the country, as well as a new alternative for the export of products made in Yucatán represents the new Veracruz-Progreso maritime route of the Baja Ferries company, which will begin operations in early 2021 with a total investment of 38 million US dollars, as well as the generation of 100 jobs, direct and indirect, for the benefit of Yucatecan families.

During a meeting of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal with the project office directors of the Baja Ferries Board of Directors, Óscar Ruano Baqueiro, and of the Gulf Zone, René Ruano Contreras, it was reported that, according to schedule, this new connection by sea will start operating in January next year with a frequency of 2 times a week.

The Progreso-Veracruz-Tuxpan-Progreso route will continue, thereby expanding the connectivity of the state and the entire Southeast with the center of the country and offering low logistics costs.

After 20 years of yearning to have cabotage for the port of Progreso, with this new maritime route, Yucatán takes an important step in terms of logistics and connection, which significantly improves the competitiveness of the state and with it, the attractiveness for the arrival of more and more companies to Yucatecan territory.

In this regard, Baja Ferries executives indicated that preparations are almost ready and the recruitment process is currently being carried out since the creation of 70 operational and 30 administrative positions are considered in the state. Progreso will be the headquarters of the corporate. In addition, the salaries that are being offered are highly competitive.

In its first stage, an initial investment of 22 million US dollars will take place; while for the second phase another 16 million USD are contemplated for a total of 38 million US dollars.

In this meeting, it was detailed that this new route will be able to transport up to 1,000 TEUs and it is estimated that the trip from Progreso to Veracruz will last approximately 30 hours, which means that more cargo can be transported in less time.

With this new maritime route, it will be possible to bring raw materials to the state and send products made in Yucatan to central Mexico, with the possibility of reaching the north of the country by sea, safely and at a lower cost, which is undoubtedly good news for Yucatan.

It should be noted that in addition to increasing the competitiveness of the state, it will allow promoting the commercialization of “made in Yucatan” products, and expanding the horizons of local firms that are important generators of jobs, especially now with the efforts that are being made for economic recovery.

The port of Progreso was considered as one of the points included in this commercial route as a result of the strengthening of the port infrastructure and promotion that has been given to the state in recent times.

In addition, the economic growth of Yucatán, the arrival of logistics companies such as Walmart with its Distribution Center for the southeast, as well as the logistics centers of Oxxo and Coppel, other firms such as Cervecería Yucateca, Envases Universales, and Cementos Fortaleza, have been fundamental for Baja Ferries to decide to include Progreso in this new route.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments