Yucatan registers rise in COVID-19 cases

MÉRIDA.- This Tuesday there was a slight increase in Covid-19 patients who remain in public hospitals, which made the antennas stop, as this indicator is among the main ones to determine if the pandemic is under control or not.

Today 180 were hospitalized, against 172 on Monday and 164 on Sunday. In other words, in two days there was an increase of 16 in patients requiring a bed in public health institutions.

Today seven deaths and 60 new infections of Covid-19 were also reported in Yucatan.

With this, there are already 17,002 patients recovered since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in Yucatan, on March 13. The accumulated infections are 20,381 and the deceased 2,438.

During September and in the first days of October there was a decrease in hospitalized patients.

During July and August there were records of more than 300 hospitalized patients, even for there were some days that were feared due to the saturation of the hospital system with Covid-19 patients.

This is the medical report for this Tuesday, October 20:

As we have pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily income. Today we have 180 patients in public hospitals.

17,002 patients have already recovered: they do not have symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 83% of the total registered infections, which are 20,381.

Today 60 new infections of Coronavirus were detected.

52 in Mérida,

2 in Conkal,

1 in Halachado, Izamal, Kanasín, Tizimín and Valladolid, and

1 foreign.

Of the 20,381 positive cases, 187 are from another country or state.

Specifically, in Mérida 11,586 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (accumulated cases as of October 19), living in:

3,187 in the North zone

3,289 in the East zone

1,157 in the Downtown area

1,591 in the South zone

2,362 in the Poniente area

Unfortunately, in this medical report we report 7 deaths:

1.- 70-year-old female from Tizimín Without comorbidities

2.- 52-year-old male from Tizimín DM

3.- 70-year-old female from Tizimín Without comorbidities

4.- 66-year-old female from Mérida DM / COPD / SAH / Immunosuppression / Smoking

5.- 69 year old male from Mérida HAS

6.- Female 66 years of Sucilá Obesidad

7.- 44-year-old male from Mérida No comorbidities

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY INSUFFICIENCY (CRF).

In total, 2,438 people died from the Coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 761 are stable, isolated, constantly monitored by SSY medical personnel; and with mild symptoms.

As we already mentioned, 180 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of cases is from 1 month to 99 years old.

THE INDICATORS OF OUR STATE HEALTH TRAFFIC LIGHTS ARE IN ORANGE.

