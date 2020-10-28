Yucatan registers 10 new deaths by COVID-19

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Health authorities reported 67 new infections and 10 deaths from Covid-19 in the Yucatan.
Cases of Covid-19 in Yucatan
21,243 are positive. 192 of the cases are from another country or another state.
17,538 have already recovered and have no symptoms.
1,045 patients are stable and isolated in their homes. And that the medical staff is constantly monitoring them. They have mild symptoms.
5,606 cases of sentinel surveillance.
167 are in public hospitals and total isolation.
48,998 suspected cases.
Yucatan records 2,493 deaths from Covid-19.
New infections:
59 in Merida
2 in Akil
1 in Halachó, Teabo, Ticul, Tixkokob, Tizimín and Valladolid
In Merida, 12,143 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 (accumulated to October 26), living in:
3,351 in the Northern zone
3,462 in the East
1,193 in the Central zone
1,658 in the South zone
2,479 in the West
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The ‘Marlboro Man’ says goodbye to Mexico
Philip Morris, the company that markets.
-
Internet blocking as SAT sanction is arbitrary and disproportionate: experts
The Ministry of Finance and Public.
-
Fonatur delegate in Cancun threatens to close Isla Dorada for not being able to use the gym
For not being able to use.
-
AMLO’s SAT, now against travelers
“Mexican middle-class passengers have to face.
-
Nxivm founder sentenced to the remainder of his life in prison
More than a dozen victims in.
-
Merida young man rescues homeless person during hurricane Zeta
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (October 27, 2020).- A.
-
Pemex’s debt to private providers continues to rise: Coparmex
As of the second quarter of.
-
PEMEX CEO has several of his family members on the payroll
The current CEO of Petróleos Mexicanos.
-
AMLO pledges to ban outsourcing of jobs
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
-
Volaris spurs leisure rebound to lead airline recovery
After the pandemic hit, Volaris lowered.
Leave a Comment