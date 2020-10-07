Which is the most flexible airline and hotel loyalty programs for pandemic (and post-pandemic) travel?

Travel flexibility is more important than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.
Country by country and even state by state restrictions can change on a dime, so being able to cancel or change your award flight or hotel night is a huge benefit.
Thankfully, most travel companies have already modified change policies in response to the pandemic, but some are still better than others.
In this article, I’ll walk you through the most flexible loyalty programs. For this article, we’ll define “flexible” as programs that let you cancel tickets at the last minute without pay a fee.
Here, I’ll focus on travel companies that have the best ongoing change and cancellation policies, but I’ll mention their coronavirus policies too. Use this information to find the best miles to use for your next redemption.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON THE POINTS GUY
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Despegar Completes Acquisition of Best Day Travel Group
Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP), (“Despegar”), the leading.
-
San Miguel de Allende in Mexico named best small city in the world (again)
San Miguel de Allende in Mexico has been.
-
Hurricane Delta moving away from The Yucatan Peninsula
Hurricane Delta minute by minute: it.
-
Mexico Will Fine Hotels and Restaurants That Block Access to Public Beaches
Mexico is cracking down on hotels,.
-
How Much Would Trump’s Coronavirus Treatment Cost Most Americans?
Even for those with insurance, surprise.
-
Vice President Pence Thrown Into Poll & Succession Spotlight
For the past four years, Mike.
-
How to care for the skin around the eyes?
The skin around the eyes is.
-
The Mexican IRS a newer version of “Big Brother.”
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – There.
-
Hurricane Delta touched land.
Hurricane ‘Delta’ follows a path that.
-
Presidential Candidates Sidelined, All Eyes on VP Debate
On Wednesday, Vice presidential candidates Kamala.
Leave a Comment