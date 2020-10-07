Which is the most flexible airline and hotel loyalty programs for pandemic (and post-pandemic) travel?

Travel flexibility is more important than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

Country by country and even state by state restrictions can change on a dime, so being able to cancel or change your award flight or hotel night is a huge benefit.

Thankfully, most travel companies have already modified change policies in response to the pandemic, but some are still better than others.

In this article, I’ll walk you through the most flexible loyalty programs. For this article, we’ll define “flexible” as programs that let you cancel tickets at the last minute without pay a fee.

Here, I’ll focus on travel companies that have the best ongoing change and cancellation policies, but I’ll mention their coronavirus policies too. Use this information to find the best miles to use for your next redemption.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON THE POINTS GUY







Comments

comments