Where can you travel to right now?

Weekly travel corridor updates and announcements of new restrictions across the UK are making it increasingly difficult to plan travel.

And, with half term less than two weeks away, many families will be wondering whether they’ll be able to go on their planned holiday – or even book one last-minute.

To make things a little easier, we’ve set out the details of destinations you can currently travel to, according to where you live.

Where can I currently travel to abroad?

If you live in England…

In England, there are two lists that determine where you can currently travel to. The list from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) is made up of countries that are currently exempt from its advice against ‘all but essential’ international travel.

There’s also a ‘travel corridors‘ list published by the Department for Transport which is made up of the countries, territories and regions that the government considers as low-risk enough to return from without entering into a two-week self-isolation period.

Popular destinations in Europe that are currently allowing entry to Brits, and feature on both government lists, include Cyprus, Germany, Greece (with the exceptions of Crete and Mykonos) and Italy.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON FORBES.COM







