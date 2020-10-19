Water keeps gushing from sewers in different parts of Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- In the northern subdivisions of the Yucatecan capital, water continues to flow from different places, but mostly from the sewers, this due to the fact that the levels of the water table remain above normal parameters.
State and municipal authorities and hydrological experts have reported that due to the intense rains caused by hurricane “Delta” as well as tropical storms “Gamma” and “Cristóbal”, the aquifer in this area of the city reached five meters above sea level, which caused floodings and the water can be seen coming out of the sewers, as can be seen in different parts of the state capital.
The water also gushes into the sewers of large shopping centers, such as Galerías Mérida.
Users reported on video this phenomenon known as artesian or spring, as the water gushes out as if it were a fountain or a spring.
The rains, as we have published, have been historic in 2020, and are expected to continue in the coming days.
This prevents the water from being absorbed naturally in the groundwater table, and so the water overflows through cenotes, wells and sewers.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mérida’s cemeteries getting ready to receive visitors on Hanal Pixan
Mérida, Yucatán (October 16, 2020) –.
-
October 19: International Day against breast cancer
With the aim of raising awareness.
-
Clean-up tasks carried out at Chicxulub Puerto
The image of the Yucatecan coast.
-
AMLO’s brother wants to imprison the journalist who published his videos receiving money.
Journalist Carlos Loret de Mola revealed.
-
AMLO admits that he is tested for COVID-19 once a week
The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel.
-
Yucatan sets sail for a new maritime route: Veracruz-Progreso
The company Baja Ferries will put.
-
The PRI sweeps the elections in Coahuila.
According to the count of the.
-
First female federal inmate to be executed in 67 years in the U.S.
Lisa Montgomery, who was found guilty.
-
AMLO criticizes DEA role in Mexico after ex-army chief’s arrest
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s president.
-
“Entrepreneur Fest” is launched in the Riviera Maya
This initiative will bring together several.
Leave a Comment