Visit the Hanal Pixán artisanal tianguis in San Antonio Cinta

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (October 27, 2020).- In order to reactivate the economy and promote the work of collectives, artisans, and producers of the Mayan milpa from various municipalities of the State, on Saturday, October 31st the first Artisan Tianguis of Hanal Pixán, will take place with the participation of 10 exhibitors.
The representative of the organizing collective Múul Meyaj, Amir Tun, reported that the meeting seeks to be a space for participants to show their products, items or foods related to the theme of the Day of the Dead from candles, honey, liana baskets, bread, flowers, artisan drinks, among others.
He explained that as part of the show a traditional altar of the Day of the Dead will be installed, live broadcasts will be made, as well as interviews with exhibitors to promote their work and their contribution to traditions.
Also, there will be the presence of traditional cooks from the municipality of Timucuy, who are part of the so-called “Teachers of corn transformation”, who will share their experiences.
Audiovisual works will be screened
In addition, he continued, three audiovisual works will be screened such as the documentary “Experiences with grandparents”, a production by Múul Meyaj; “Ah Muzen Cab, guardian of the bees”, by Érika López, from Valladolid, who presented this film at the Great Museum of the Mayan World in Mérida, and “El Pib”, by Cine Janal.
“The event will be held this Saturday, October 31st, from four to nine at night, and our goal is to reactivate the economy and at the same time that the artisans make themselves known, be able to talk about how their work and their products,” he explained. Due to the prevailing health crisis, there will be controlled access to the event to respect hygiene measures and healthy distance.
The headquarters of the tianguis will be the restaurant “El Barrio Norte”, located at Calle 20 number 71, between 7 and 9 in the San Antonio Cinta neighborhood, in Mérida.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
