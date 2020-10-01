USGS says hundreds of earthquakes continue to rattle Southern California

Swarms of earthquakes continue to rattle the Salton Sea area in Southern California, with more than a dozen sizable quakes since midnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reported Thursday.
Most of the tremors are below 3.0 magnitude, but a few earthquakes registering over 4.5 magnitude have been recorded, the USGS reports. The agency had recorded at least 240 quakes by Wednesday night.
“One of the largest swarms we have had in the Imperial Valley — and it is historically the most active swarms in SoCal,” seismologist Lucy Jones wrote on Twitter.
The quake swarms “are located in an area of diffuse seismic activity between the San Andreas fault in the north and the Imperial fault to the south.,” the USGS says. Previous swarms happened in 1991 and 2012.
“Past swarms have remained active for 1 to 20 days, with an average duration of about a week,” the USGS reported.
The swarm most likely will continue for several days, possibly including quakes up to 5.4 magnitude, but there’s a slim chance of a major earthquake registering 7.0 magnitude or higher, the agency says.
The first swarm of 30 earthquakes rattled the area for one hour starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the USGS.
The first quake, a 3.0, hit near Westmorland. Another 27 quakes followed within the hour, all centered around Westmorland. More than half were magnitude 3.0 or greater, USGS data shows.
Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.
Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitudes are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.
Source: Miami Herald
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tension in Chicxulub Puerto as residents demonstrate in favor of works
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (October 1st, 2020).- Residents.
-
Cozumel and Mahahual, first ports in Mexico where cruise ships will return
Shipping companies are preparing to revisit.
-
Rules to change after Trump – Biden dispute
One new measure could be to.
-
Another fatal accident on Mérida’s Periférico
MÉRIDA, Yuc., October 1, 2020.- A.
-
Possible cyclonic threat to the Yucatan Peninsula
Heavy rains will continue in the.
-
70-year-old Texas man who lived alone in Progreso found dead in his home
YUCATÁN.- A senior citizen was found.
-
AMLO announces construction of a new airport in Tulum
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – Andrés.
-
Hundreds of migrants set out from Honduras bound to the US amid pandemic
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (Associated Press).
-
Argentine cartoonist Quino, creator of Mafalda dies at 88
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (September 30th, 2020).-.
-
El Cuyo hoteliers say foreigners are harming the environment
EL CUYO, YUCATAN (September 30th, 2020).—.
Leave a Comment