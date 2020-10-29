Trump campaign hits Biden in first Spanish-language TV ad of general election

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s re-election campaign dropped its first Spanish-language television ad of the general election over the weekend, a new spot identical to a recent, English, spot that claims former Vice President Joe Biden doesn’t have the “mental capacity” to lead.

The ad relies on footage of misstatements made by Biden on the trail to get to the conclusion that Biden lacks the energy and capacity to serve as president.

(The link to the English-language spot is above, and the Spanish version is embedded below):

The campaign began running the spot on Friday and it’s spent more than $660,000 since airing it, according to Advertising Analytics. The ad has run more than 150 times each in the Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, FL television markets, as well as in Phoenix, Arizona. But it’s also run on national television, as well as in key swing states like Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania too.

While this is the first Spanish-language TV ad from the Trump campaign of the general election, the campaign has been running some digital ads in the language.

The Trump campaign has sought to reach out to Latino voters through “Latinos for Trump,” a coalition with 21 advisory board members that pitches the president to Latinos. “Latinos for Trump” held an online event last week, which included an appearance from Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón, Puerto Rico’s congressional delegate.

In a statement to NBC News, Ali Pardo, the Trump campaign’s deputy communications director, accused Biden of pushing “false promises to America’s Latinos.”

“His pro-China, anti-worker, globalist policies shipped our jobs overseas. His support for illegal immigration depressed American workers’ wages, making it harder for everyone, including legal immigrants, to achieve the American Dream,” she said.

“Many Latinos support President Trump because they understand that his policies actually help families like theirs. The President doesn’t make empty promises – he supercharged America’s economy once, and he will do it again.”

Biden held a significant lead over Trump with registered Latino voters in the June NBC/WSJ poll, with support from 57 percent to Trump’s 33 percent.

The Democrat’s campaign has been aggressively courting Hispanics and has already run a handful of Spanish-language television ads so far (most of which came during the Democratic primary, when Biden was looking to win support from the constituency).

He’s currently up with a Spanish TV spot that criticizes the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy with a bit of wordplay to argue that as bills are piling up, the president is telling stories.

And the Biden campaign is also running a digital spot that goes on to evokes his call to “dominate the streets” amid recent protests to compare Trump to Latin American dictators like the late Fidel Castro of Cuba and Hugo Chávez of Venezuela.

Biden addressed the Trump campaign’s message during a CNN interview on May 26 by pushing it back onto the president.

“I mean, talk about a guy who is missing a step. He’s missing something,” Biden said of Trump.

“I don’t want to get down in the nicknames, but this is a fellow who looks like he’s having trouble controlling his own emotions. … He seems to get more erratic, the more he feels like he’s behind the curve.”

Source: NBC News







