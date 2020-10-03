Tropical Storm ‘Gamma’ strengthens as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula; red alert in Quintana Roo

YUCATAN Mexico (Times Media Mexico – CONAGUA) Gamma currently has sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour with gusts of 120 kilometers per hour and will cause torrential rains in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Tropical Storm Gamma continues to intensify as it heads toward Quintana Roo, confirmed the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

Its cloud bands will cause torrential rains to be extraordinary and very strong winds in the Yucatan Peninsula, as well as high waves in the coasts of Quintana Roo and Yucatan.

Currently, Gamma is located east-southeast of Punta Allen, Quintana Roo, and south-southeast of Tulum, Quintana Roo. Tropical Storm “Gamma” continues to intensify as it heads toward Quintana Roo. Its cloud bands will cause occasional torrential to extraordinary rains and extreme winds in the Yucatan Peninsula, as well as high waves in the coasts of Quintana Roo and Yucatan.

It is traveling northwest at 15 kilometers per hour. It has sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour with gusts of 120 kilometers per hour.

Intense to extraordinary rains are forecast in the Mexican southeast and hefty rains in southern Veracruz and powerful winds and waves of 2 to 4 meters in the coasts of Yucatan and Quintana Roo, with possible formation of waterspouts.

Red alert in Quintana Roo

The Civil Protection authorities of Quintana Roo issued a red alert for the state’s center and north. Meanwhile, in Yucatán, the authorities issued a yellow alert for municipalities in the state’s eastern, southern, and central parts.

The authorities asked the states’ population mentioned above to take extreme precautions and heed the Civil Protection authorities’ recommendations.

According to the expected trajectory, Tropical Storm Gamma will remain as such until next October 7.

