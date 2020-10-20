Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic and could become a hurricane

Bermuda keeps an eye on Tropical Storm Epsilon.

While the storm’s center is not projected to hit the vacation hotspot in the Atlantic, Epsilon could become a hurricane later this week before it passes the island.

The storm was sitting still Monday, about 750 miles southeastof Bermuda.

But “swells generated by Epsilon are expected to affect Bermuda for the next several days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Epsilon is forecast to approach Bermuda Thursday, the center said, and will be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday night.

The center’s forecasters say the storm should begin a slow, northward trek Monday night then move northwestwardly or west-northwestwardly midweek as it picks up speed and intensifies.

“Epsilon is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength on Wednesday,” the hurricane center said.

The agency’s forecast cone predicts the storm’s center will pass to the east.

The storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean earlier on Monday, according to the center.

Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which is on the verge of becoming the most active since 2005. There were 28 storms in 2005, including destructive Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma. That year was also the first time the normal list of storm names was exhausted, prompting the use of names beginning with letters from the Greek alphabet.

The 2020 season ends on November 30. With 26 named storms (the average for an entire season is 12), the 2020 season could easily surpass 2005.

