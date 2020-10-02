Tropical depression 25 forms in the Atlantic and heads toward the Yucatan Peninsula

This morning tropical depression No. 25 was formed in the Atlantic Ocean, at Longitude 18.1 ° North and Longitude 84.7 ° West, 355 kilometers southeast of Cozumel, Quintana Roo, reports the meteorologist Juan Vázquez Montalvo, from Uady.

The expert specifies that the tropical depression located 497 kilometers southeast of Peto, Yucatán, and 598 kilometers southeast of Mérida , has sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km / h) with greater gusts and moves slowly towards the Northeast , at 15 km / h.

According to mathematical forecasting models of possible trajectory, it is expected to change its movement towards the North and Northwest, gain intensity and become a tropical storm this Saturday morning.

Her trajectory sends her to the island of Cozumel and then to Playa del Carmen. The authorities have already declared an alert zone from Costa Maya, Quintana Roo to Dzilam Bravo, Yucatán.

The system, which will be moving slowly as well as its development, is accompanied by a large cloud cover that already covers Quintana Roo and interacts with the cold front 4, which remains stationary.

In the case of Yucatán, the inhabitants are asked to be attentive to the notices of Civil Protection and Port Captaincy since the trajectory models send the phenomenon to the east and northeast and then along the coast, from El Cuyo to Celestún .

The areas that will receive the greatest impact, for the moment, are the southeast, east, and northeast of the State, as well as the entire coast and surrounding areas.

Heavy to intense rains are expected in all the Yucatan Peninsula, winds with tropical storm force, with gusts perhaps hurricanes, and significant storm surge that can cause damage to coastal infrastructure and floods due to the entry of seawater.

For the rest of the State, heavy to intense rains are expected, especially in the south and southeast, and tropical storm force winds with stronger gusts.

In Mérida, because it is close to the coast, tropical-storm-force winds are expected with almost or hurricane gusts and heavy to intense rains for more than 24 hours on Sunday and early Monday.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments