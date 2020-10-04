Traditional Uxmal-Muna Athletic Race was held despite rain

MUNA, YUCATAN.— Despite the bad weather caused by the tropical storm “Gamma”, the 48th edition of the traditional Mayab Uxmal-Muna Athletic Race was held, although not in an open competition format.

The coronavirus pandemic prevented the 48th edition of the Uxmal-Muna race from being a massive party, something that neither the hurricanes “Gilberto” (in 1988) nor “Isidoro” (in 2002) had achieved.

Thus, with 40 athletes in the event, mostly locals, plus other guests, the town of Muna celebrated this Sunday the 145th anniversary of its founding.

The Uxmal-Muna, symbolic this year

With enthusiasm, the participants hit the road right from the start, just outside the planetarium of the Mayaland hotel.

In the presence of the mayor of Muna, Rubén Carrillo Sosa; Carlos Sáinz Castillo, head of IDEY; the municipal director of Sports, Jorge Medina, and the founder of Uxmal-Muna race, Víctor Maravé Canché, the race was held, with the corresponding restrictions due to the health crisis.

Muna is 17 kilometers (10 miles) north of Uxmal (INEGI)

Sanitary protocols

The athletes ran in groups, in order to respect the sanitary measures ordered by the authorities. 16 kilometers were covered, and the goal line was placed on the esplanade of the Municipal Library of Muna.

There was mysticism in the departure of athletes at the foot of the Temple of the Adivino, in the archaeological zone of Uxmal.

Don Víctor Maravé and Sáinz Castillo ran several kilometers.

At the finish line, the municipal authorities awarded a participation medal to the athletes.

