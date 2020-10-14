“Those who are defending trusts support corruption” – AMLO.

The president emphasized science and technology trusts.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his official positions, even more, corrupt than those he claims to fight against. AMLO said that those who protect the trusts also support corruption in the government.

“Those who are defending the trusts are defending corruption, that clear, because these trusts had no control,” the national leader said in his morning conference.

Two days ago, the Alianza Federalist, made up of governors from 10 states of the Republic, filed unconstitutionality before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) against the disappearance of the 109 trusts agreed upon by the Chamber of Deputies last week.

On Monday, the governors said that they would convene their productive, academic, and social sectors for a closing of ranks in defense of the trusts. Furthermore, they commented that they would advise on the interposition of massive injunctions of the beneficiaries of the convictions that will be affected.

Specifically, on science and technology trusts, the President of Mexico stressed that it had been demonstrated that there was no transparency.

“Even the Superior Audit Office of the Federation has expressed that there was no transparency, and of course, funds from the public budget were transferred to groups and companies, they were subsidized to corporations that have a lot of resources, all of this under the assumption that science and technology were being promoted,” highlighted López Obrador.

