These are the new rules for weddings, baptisms, and social events in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- As of this Monday, November 2, in Yucatán, social events such as weddings, XV years, baptisms and birthdays can be held, but as Covid-19 contagions continue in the entity, the Yucatán Ministry of Health (SSY) issued several rules that must be met in order to carry out this type of event with several guests.

Seeking that these celebrations are not a source of massive contagion, the SSY pointed out that these meetings can be held from Monday to Sunday until 11:30 at night.

If you are going to have a wedding, baptism, birthday party, first communion, etc., in closed areas, you will be allowed a capacity of 50 people, and 100 people in open places. Social events can be held from Monday to Sunday until 11:30 at night.

Main health security measures against Covid-19

Among the most important measures to observe in order to avoid coronavirus infections in a celebration are the following:

1.- The place of the social event must have exclusive entrances and exits for people, in case there is only one access, it will be divided by physical barriers in order to have specific spaces for entry and exit.

2.- At the entrance of the premises where the event is held, there must be a filter where the temperature is taken by means of devices such as clinical infrared thermometers (non-industrial) in shady conditions, and access to the person who has a temperature equal to or greater than 37.5 degrees, confirmed with three different shots.

3.- Frequently clean and disinfect the common areas and points of the conviviality.

4.- Attendees must necessarily wear face masks correctly, covering the nose, mouth, and even the chin. They can only be temporarily removed when eating food and beverages.

5.- The toilets must have water sinks in proper operating conditions (functional, with soap and water) as well as paper towel dispensers.

6.- Wherever possible, natural ventilation will be favored and it will be promoted.

7.- It will be recommended that people who are located in vulnerable groups (people 60 years of age and over, pregnant and postpartum people) and minors, make voluntary home protection.

8.- For closed places in social events, live music, no dance floor is permitted, and these type of events will have a maximum duration of 4 hours.

9.- For open places, you can have live music, with an exclusive place for the group, a maximum of 6 people but always respecting the safety distance of at least 1.5 meters between each other, and their instruments, including microphones, must be used exclusively by each one of the artists. No dancing allowed.

These are some of the most important measures to carry out events such as those mentioned, but even more for specific cases such as hiring waiters, kitchen staff, etc.,

To consult full guide click on the following link: https: //staticreactivacion.yucatan.gob .mx / reactivation / pdf / YUC_Protocolo_Eventos_Sociales.pdf

