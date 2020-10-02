These are the new provisions of Yucatan’s Safe Economic Reopening Plan

As part of the Safe Economic Reopening in the State of Yucatan, in light of the advances in the containment of the Coronavirus, as a result of the measures implemented and the collaboration of the citizenship, as of Thursday, October 1, the sale of alcoholic beverages in stores and supermarkets will be normalized, but under strict sanitary protocols established for this type of money order.

In accordance with the provisions of Decree 282/2020 published in the Official Gazette of the State Government, the sale of alcoholic beverages in the shops and businesses is allowed again throughout the state territory, following the health security measures, from Monday to Saturday from 12 noon to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

In the case of establishments that sell food and beverages in general, they may do so from 12 to 22 hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays; and from 12 to 20 hours, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as long as the times and protocols established in the Agreement for the Safe Economic Reopening of Yucatan are respected.

As a result of the measures implemented and the participation of the community in the fight against Coronavirus, steps are being taken in the economic reactivation of the state of Yucatan.

This week the capacity in restaurants was increased to 50% as part of the agreements for the gradual reopening of non-essential activities, signed between the State Government and the business sector of Yucatan .

However, the population is reminded that conditions still persist that warrant the implementation of measures that, while allowing economic reactivation, also avoid concentrations or agglomerations that could increase the risk of contracting and spreading this disease.

Given this situation, the State Government calls on the Yucatecans to be responsible and take care of their own and their families’ health, avoiding parties, gatherings and meetings, as the pandemic still continues despite the economic reopening.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments