There are three possible cyclones in the Atlantic.

In addition to the storm “Gamma,” which made landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula, two waves and a disturbance with cyclonic potential are being monitored in the Atlantic, which could develop in the coming days.

MERIDA Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) – According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, a tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development. A tropical depression is likely to form during the early or middle portions of next week while the system moves westward or west-northwestward at about 15 mph across the central and western Caribbean Sea and then into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible across portions of Hispaniola, Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands during the next few days, and interests on those islands should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

Formation chance through 48 hours -medium 40 percent. –

Formation chance through 5 days -high 70 percent. –

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic. This system’s slow development is possible during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

A significant development is not expected beyond that time due to the system moving into a region of strong upper-level winds.

Formation chance through 48 hours -low 20 percent. –

Formation chance through 5 days -low 20 percent. –

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Atlantic more than 1000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda is associated with a surface trough of low pressure.

This system is expected to move toward the west-southwest at around ten mph, and some slow development is possible during the next couple of days before it too encounters strong upper-level winds.

Formation chance through 48 hours -low 10 percent. –

Formation chance through 5 days -low 10 percent. –

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments