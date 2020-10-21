The Lectures Series is back at Merida English Library!

At MEL, they are kicking off the Lectures Series season this week (virtually), and they have a couple of speakers already scheduled with topics that you won’t want to miss.
|October 21st: “Habanero Pepper: Tears, Fears, and Flavors.”About the speaker: Dr. Tomás González-Estrada, a native of Mérida, holds a Ph.D. in Crop Biotechnology from the University of Guelph, Canada.
He is the former director of CICY (Centro de Investigación Científica de Yucatán) and has written extensively on the Habanero pepper.
October 28th: “The colorful story of the Tehuacana dress and it’s presence in our contemporary History.”About the speaker: Dr. Marina Aguirre is an archaeologist, ethno-historian, and doctor of history.
Check her complete bio on her website: http://marinainmexico.com/about-marina/How can I watch the lectures? Go to our Facebook page and watch a new one every Wednesday. Some lectures will be live-streamed, so you’ll be able to ask questions to the speaker in real time!
Remember, lectures are free to watch! However, with your donations, you help us maintain the library during these times of hardship.
In the works…
|Hanal Pixán is coming! MEL is putting together a Day of the Altar. We will invite members from our community to bring a copy of a photo of a loved one that passed away and place it on the altar as a way to pay tribute to them. It is believed that during Hanal Pixán, the dead come back to be with their loved ones, to eat their favorite foods and to rest from the long journey, and eventually go back to their mythical resting place again.
Stay tuned and keep an eye on our website and social media pages to know when the altar will be ready! Use of face masks and social distancing will be required when bringing a photo of your loved one.
MORE FUN STUFF COMING SOON!
Stay tuned:
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Living legend Paul McCartney to release new album recorded alone in lockdown
McCartney III, about ‘freedom and love’,.
-
If you’re planning to set up al altar this year, come to “La Casa de las Artesanías”
Mérida, Yucatán (October 21, 2020).- La.
-
American actor Matt Dillon premieres his documentary about the life of “El Gran Fellove”
With the documentary “El gran Fellove”.
-
AMLO vs. DEA
Andrés Manuel López Obrador sees the.
-
Americans ‘tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots’ discuss Covid – Trump
Fauci told CBS he was not.
-
Maya Train could become a catalyst for conservation and sustainable regional development
Mérida, Yucatán (October 19, 2020).- The.
-
Biden ahead in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin two weeks from Election Day
UNITED STATES (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Heineken to invest 180 million dollars in Baja California Mexico
Heineken Mexico employs 2,200 people in.
-
October 19: International Day against breast cancer
With the aim of raising awareness.
-
Breast cancer – Myths and facts
All of us have a partial.
Leave a Comment