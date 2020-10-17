The harsh editorial that ‘The New York Times’ published against Trump

The newspaper assured that the United States president is ‘a man unworthy of the office he holds.’

NEW YORK Unites States (Times Media Mexico) – The New York Times published a harsh editorial against U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, saying the president’s re-election campaign represents “the greatest threat to American democracy since World War II”.

“Mr. Trump’s ruinous tenure already has gravely damaged the United States at home and around the world. He has abused the power of his office and denied the legitimacy of his political opponents, shattering the norms that have bound the nation together for generations. He has subsumed the public interest to the profitability of his business and political interests. He has shown a breathtaking disregard for the lives and liberties of Americans. He is a man unworthy of the office he holds”. the text states.

The editorial piece states that the president has shown remarkable disregard for Americans’ lives and freedoms and points out that he is “a man unworthy of the office he holds”.

The newspaper, which has won multiple Pulitzer Prizes for journalism during the years, recalls that it has condemned the president’s “divisive rhetoric and his attacks on other Americans”. Likewise, the Times says that November 3, the day of the presidential elections, could be a “point of return”. “This is an election about the country’s future and which path its citizens want to choose”.

Trump traveled Friday to Florida, a critical state, and to Georgia, an old Republican stronghold. Democrat Joe Biden spent the day in Michigan, a northern state that the Republican narrowly won in the 2016 election.

One thing is sure. The American society is divided, tired, and hurting. The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the country. The upcoming elections indicate a high possibility of post electoral conflict and even more anger in a growing increasingly fed up society.

Read the full editorial piece here:

