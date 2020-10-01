The Cancun-Tulum section of the Maya Train will be an integral project

The president explained that the Cancun-Tulum stretch of the Maya Train will be an integral work since the highway will be modernized, and the train track will run in the middle of this highway.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador commented this Thursday that the Government is already to be resolved in relation to the Cancun – Tulum section of the Mayan Train.

“We are about to resolve on the Cancun – Tulum section, which will be comprehensive because the highway will be completely improved, it will be totally modernized, from Tulum to Cancun, the train track will run in the middle of the highway, and of course there will be a certain number of overpass bridges”, he explained.

López Obrador offered an apology for the inconvenience that the works will cause in the place since we’re talking about 126 kilometers and it will take approximately two years to build this section.

“We are already looking at options so that we do not have so many traffic jams and vehicles can circulate throughout the Riviera Maya, so we are already working on that,” he said.

On September 24, the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) reported that it planned to launch the new bidding rules for Section 5 (Cancun – Tulum) of the train during the following days. Meanwhile, four days later, Fonatur indicated that it plans to divide this section into four fragments, for which they have published the preliminary bases for international tenders.

The Mexican government contemplates three tenders: one for the segment called ‘Playa del Carmen’, which contemplates a short route of 7.64 kilometers through the urban area of Playa and provides for the integration of a new railway viaduct.

The second segment called ‘North Playa del Carmen’ includes two divisions: one that links the exit of Playa del Carmen with Puerto Morelos and east with Cancun.

The other division known as ‘South Playa del Carmen’ would go from that beach area to the south, all the way down to Tulum.

This division is inserted, from its beginning, in the median of federal highway 307 from Cancun to Tulum, along the highway and passing through the towns of Akumal, Puerto Aventura and Xcaret, until reaching the south of Playa del Carmen.

The primers were launched to replace the original tender for Tranche 5, which was declared void because the only interested consortium, headed by BlackRock Infraestructura II, did not comply with the economic proposal requirements established by the federal government.

