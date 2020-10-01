Tension in Chicxulub Puerto as residents demonstrate in favor of works

PROGRESO, YUCATAN (October 1st, 2020).- Residents of Chicxulub Puerto held a demonstration to support the improvement works of the park and construction of the Chicxulub Puerto market .
At the event, held in the park, residents said “yes to change” and accused that people backed by the municipal commissioner, Carlos León Zapata, oppose the works.
The demonstration, which began with about 50 people and ended with one hundred, took place a day after a group of residents prevented the work scheduled with federal resources from starting through the Secretaría de Desarrollo Agrario, Territorial y Urbano: Sedatu (Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development Secretariat).
However, the climate of tension continues, as opposition groups also met in the park to express their disagreement with those who support the works.
Municipal and state police officers arrived at the scene, but they did not intervene, they only remained in expectation.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
