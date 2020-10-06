Switzerland removes Mexico from list of high-risk Covid-19 countries

The Government of Switzerland has removed Mexico from its list of high-risk countries for coronavirus infection. The removal means people traveling to Switzerland from Mexico will not be required to quarantine.

The Swiss government updated its list earlier this week. The Swiss Ministry of Health updates weekly according to the evolution of the pandemic in each country. The Swiss Ministry of Health still has 55 countries listed, some of which include Spain (with the exception of the Balearic Islands), Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Peru and the United States.

According to a statement issued by the Swiss Ministry of Health, travelers from the countries on the list who enter Switzerland must quarantine for 10 days. Those who fail to comply can be sanctioned with large fines.

Source: https://www.bag.admin.ch/







